#Market News
May 31, 2016 / 11:35 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-PdvWireless provides update on FCC joint petition for rulemaking process

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 31 (Reuters) - Pdvwireless Inc

* Acknowledged existence of third party discussing view of status of joint petition for rulemaking company filed with FCC

* Intends to provide an update on status of joint petition during its next earnings call, which will be held in mid-June 2016

* To company’s knowledge, FCC has not reached a decision on joint petition

* Continuing to maintain an open dialogue with FCC and other interested parties to achieve its desired outcome on joint petition.

* PdvWireless provides update on FCC joint petition for rulemaking process Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +91 80 6749-1130; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

