#Market News
June 1, 2016 / 1:25 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Tesla announces deferral of changes to UK credit facility

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 31 (Reuters) - Tesla Exploration Ltd

* Tesla announces deferral of changes to UK credit facility

* says has received a formal notice that its UK lender will defer this reduction to June 30, 2016

* Says will work with lenders, such that company will be able to continue to fund its operations as a going concern

* Says continues to work with both its UK and Canadian lenders to achieve a renewal of its credit facilities Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +91 80 6749-1130; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)

