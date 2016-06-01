FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-Raging River announces acquisition of Rock Energy Inc for $109 mln
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Future of Money
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
U.S. crude set for steep fall
Energy & Environment
U.S. crude set for steep fall
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
TECHNOLOGY
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 1, 2016 / 5:10 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Raging River announces acquisition of Rock Energy Inc for $109 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 1 (Reuters) - Raging River Exploration Inc

* Announces corporate acquisition of Rock Energy Inc

* Rock shareholders will receive, for each rock share held, 0.082 Raging River common shares

* Total consideration for acquisition is about $109 million

* Consideration for acquisition is comprised of issuance of 3.896 mln common shares of Raging River

* Deal includes 2,550 boe/d of production and about 25 net sections in Kerrobert area of southwest Saskatchewan

* Deal also includes assumption of about $67 million of debt inclusive of bank debt,working capital deficiency, expected deal costs Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )))

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.