a year ago
BRIEF-Bombardier said Westjet has signed a firm order for nine Q400 turboprops for $293 mln
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
U.S. crude set for steep fall
June 1, 2016 / 4:35 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Bombardier said Westjet has signed a firm order for nine Q400 turboprops for $293 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 1 (Reuters) - Bombardier Commerical Aircarft:

* Based on list price for Q400 aircraft, transaction is valued at $293 million

* Deal is conversion of options booked by parent co Westjet and will increase Westjet Encore's fleet to 45 Q400 aircraft

* Announced Westjet Encore Ltd has signed a firm order for nine Q400 turboprops

* Bombardier continues its domination of the north American turboprop market with Westjet Encore order for nine more versatile Q400 aircraft Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )

