BRIEF-Rugby Mining acquires gold portfolio in Colombia

June 1 (Reuters) - Rugby Mining Ltd

* Rugby acquires extensive gold portfolio in Colombia

* Acquired 100% of issued and outstanding common shares of Barrick subsidiary for nominal cash consideration

* No residual rights to subsidiary or Colombian properties were retained by Barrick

* Acquired portfolio of granted exploration concessions, applications covering about 845 square kms in Colombia by buying unit of Barrick Gold