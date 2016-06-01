BRIEF-California Resources announces 1-for-10 reverse stock split

June 1 (Reuters) - California Resources Corp :

* Reverse stock split proportionally reduced total number of shares outstanding from approximately 410 million to approximately 41 million

* Concurrently with reverse split, authorized shares reduced from 2 billion to 200 million, authorized preferred stock reduced to 20 million

* Each 10 shares of company's common stock outstanding were combined into 1 share of common stock

* California Resources Corporation announces 1-for-10 reverse stock split