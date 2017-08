June 1 (Reuters) - American Lithium Corp :

* American Lithium announces exploration permits to commence Phase 2 drill program in Northern Fish Lake Valley Lithium Brine Project

* On track to commence Phase 2 exploration drill program in 2H 2016, with permits for 13 drill holes