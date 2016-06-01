FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-Columbus Mckinnon qtrly earnings per share $0.29
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Future of Money
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
U.S. crude set for steep fall
Energy & Environment
U.S. crude set for steep fall
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
TECHNOLOGY
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 1, 2016 / 11:10 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Columbus Mckinnon qtrly earnings per share $0.29

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 1 (Reuters) - Columbus Mckinnon Corp :

* Q4 sales $155.1 million versus i/b/e/s view $164.4 million

* Columbus Mckinnon Corp says excluding negative effects of foreign currency exchange, q4 sales increased $9.9 million, or 6.6%

* Columbus Mckinnon Corp says fiscal year 2017 will be a challenging time for co as global industrial markets will most likely remain weak

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.36, revenue view $164.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly earnings per share $ 0.29

* Backlog was $98.6 million at march 31, 2016, compared with $97.6 million at december 31, 2015.

* For fiscal 2017, capital expenditures are expected to be approximately $18 million.

* Columbus mckinnon reports fourth quarter and full year fiscal 2016 financial results Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.