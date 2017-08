June 1 (Reuters) - National Bank Of Canada

* National bank increases the dividend on its common shares

* Sets quarterly dividend of c$0.55per share

* Increase of dividend on its common shares from $0.54 to $0.55 per common share for quarter ending july 31, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)