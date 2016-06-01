FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 1, 2016 / 12:25 PM / in a year

BRIEF-Cracker Barrel Q3 gaap earnings per share $2.04

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

June 1 (Reuters) - Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc :

* Reports Results For Third Quarter Fiscal 2016, Raises Full-Year earnings guidance, increases quarterly dividend and declares special dividend

* Q3 gaap earnings per share $2.04

* Q3 earnings per share view $1.80 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $1.82

* Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc says board increases quarterly dividend to $1.15 per share and declares special dividend of $3.25 per share

* Now expects to report increases in comparable store restaurant and retail sales in range of 2.0% to 2.5% for 2016

* FY 2016 earnings per share view $7.51, revenue view $2.92 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc says Q3 comparable store restaurant sales increased 2.3%

* Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc says now expects to report 2016 EPS on an adjusted basis of between $7.45 and $7.55

* Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc says now projects food commodity inflation to be flat for fiscal year

* Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc says projects operating income margin of approximately 9.5% of total revenue for fiscal 2016

* Q4 earnings per share view $2.11, revenue view $745.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees Q4 2016 earnings per share $2.05 to $2.15

* Q3 revenue $700.1 million versus i/b/e/s view $705.7 million

* Sees FY 2016 gaap earnings per share $7.75 to $7.85

* Sees FY revenue $2.9 billion to $2.95 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

