CORRECTED-BRIEF-Nektar Therapeutics, Daiichi Sankyo Europe sign licensing deal for breast cancer drug

June 1 (Reuters) - Nektar Therapeutics

* Nektar Therapeutics says entitled to an upfront payment of $20 million as well as an additional $60 million in milestone payments

* Nektar Therapeutics says also entitled to significant double-digit royalties on net sales in Europe

* Plans to submit an MAA filing in June 2016 seeking conditional approval from EMA for use of Onzeald

* Nektar Therapeutics and Daiichi Sankyo Europe GmbH sign European licensing agreement for Onzeald(TM) (Etirinotecan Pegol), an investigational drug candidate being developed to treat patients with advanced breast cancer and brain metastases