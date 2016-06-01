FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-BRIEF-Nektar Therapeutics, Daiichi Sankyo Europe sign licensing deal for breast cancer drug
#Market News
June 1, 2016 / 12:30 PM / in a year

CORRECTED-BRIEF-Nektar Therapeutics, Daiichi Sankyo Europe sign licensing deal for breast cancer drug

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects to add dropped words in the second bullet)

June 1 (Reuters) - Nektar Therapeutics

* Nektar Therapeutics says entitled to an upfront payment of $20 million as well as an additional $60 million in milestone payments

* Nektar Therapeutics says also entitled to significant double-digit royalties on net sales in Europe

* Plans to submit an MAA filing in June 2016 seeking conditional approval from EMA for use of Onzeald

* Nektar Therapeutics and Daiichi Sankyo Europe GmbH sign European licensing agreement for Onzeald(TM) (Etirinotecan Pegol), an investigational drug candidate being developed to treat patients with advanced breast cancer and brain metastases Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

