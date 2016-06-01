FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-Laurentian Bank Q2 adjusted earnings per share C$1.46
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Future of Money
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
U.S. crude set for steep fall
Energy & Environment
U.S. crude set for steep fall
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
TECHNOLOGY
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 1, 2016 / 12:45 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Laurentian Bank Q2 adjusted earnings per share C$1.46

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 1 (Reuters) - Laurentian Bank Of Canada :

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share c$1.46

* Q2 revenue rose 3 percent to c$226.8 million

* Quarterly common share dividend raised by $0.02 to $0.60

* Laurentian bank of Canada says q2 adjusted return on common shareholders' equity of 12.8% and reported return on common shareholders' equity of 12.5%

* Quarterly common share dividend raised by $0.02 to $0.60

* Net interest income increased by $5.7 million or 4% to $143.4 million for q2 of 2016

* Laurentian bank reports its second quarter of 2016 results

* Q2 earnings per share c$1.43

* Q2 earnings per share view c$1.37 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.