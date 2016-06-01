BRIEF-Petrofrontier announces asset acquisition in Alberta

June 1 (Reuters) - Petrofrontier Corp :

* Petrofrontier Corp says Petrofrontier will pay to Kasten an aggregate of approximately $17.49 million as consideration

* Deal for issuance of 70 million common shares of petrofrontier at a deemed value of $0.157 per share, payment of $3.5 million in cash

* Deal also includes issuance by petrofrontier of a secured debenture in amount of $3 million in favor of kasten

* Petrofrontier corp. Announces major resource property asset acquisition in Alberta