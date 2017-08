(Corrects president's name in headline and text to 'NeCastro' from 'Necastro')

June 1 (Reuters) - Erie Indemnity Co

* Names Timothy NeCastro president and CEO-designate

* NeCastro will succeed current president & CEO Terrence Cavanaugh

* Prior to joining Erie Insurance, NeCastro held positions as director of finance at Plastek Group and as a senior manager at E&Y