a year ago
BRIEF-Air Transport Services Group increases bank credit facility
June 1, 2016 / 5:20 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Air Transport Services Group increases bank credit facility

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 1 (Reuters) - Air Transport Services Group Inc:

* ATSG increases bank credit facility to support growth initiatives

* Facility includes an amortizing term loan which currently has an outstanding balance of $97.5 million

* Has obtained commitments for an expansion of revolver portion of its secured credit facility with a consortium of banks led by Suntrust

* Changes increase by $100 million, to $425 million, revolving credit portion of credit facility with Bank Group

* Has extended maturity of entire facility by 12 months Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
