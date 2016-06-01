FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 1, 2016 / 7:25 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Trican Well Service reaches agreement for sale of its Completion tools business for C$53.5 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 1 (Reuters) - Trican Well Service Ltd:

* Trican Well Service reaches agreement for sale of its completion tools business for CAD$53.5 million

* Total consideration payable to Trican consist of cash consideration of C$30 million and share consideration totaling C$23.5 million

* Entered agreement with units of National Oilwell Varco for sale of Trican's completion tools business

* Intends to use net cash proceeds from transaction to reduce its outstanding debt Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

