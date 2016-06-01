FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Trican Well Service announces $40 mln bought deal financing
June 1, 2016 / 7:25 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Trican Well Service announces $40 mln bought deal financing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 1 (Reuters) - Trican Well Service Ltd :

* Announces $40 million bought deal financing and amended covenant package with its lenders

* Underwriters have agreed to purchase on a "bought deal" basis 25 million common shares of trican at a price of $1.60 per common share

* Net proceeds from offering will be used to reduce outstanding debt

* Under agreed upon amendments, Trican would also agree to reduce its RCF commitment to $250 million

* Granted underwriters an option to purchase an additional 3.75 million common shares at issue price to cover over-allotments Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

