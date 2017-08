June 1 (Reuters) - Accenture

* Says Manish Sharma group operating officer - accenture operations, succeeding Polishook

* Debra Polishook will succeed Michael J. Salvino, who will retire from company and join Carrick Capital Partners

* names Debra Polishook group chief executive - Accenture operations, succeeding Michael J. Salvino