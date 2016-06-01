FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 1, 2016 / 8:55 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Fred's Inc says May sales fall 1 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 2 (Reuters) - Fred's Inc

* Rreports May sales

* May sales fell 1 percent to $164.8 million

* Comparable store sales for month declined 0.4 pct versus an increase of 0.3 pct for year-earlier period

* Fred's total sales for first four months of fiscal 2016 increased 6 pct to $714.4 million

* Retail pharmacy experienced growth in both comparable sales and script counts in May

* As we enter June, expect to see lift in those general merchandise departments that are positively influenced by warm weather

* During may, Fred's closed six locations, none of which had a pharmacy department

* Expect that improvements in retail pharmacy script growth will continue

* May same store sales fell 0.4 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
