BRIEF-Capstone Infrastructure says CEO Bernstein to step down

June 2 (Reuters) - Capstone Infrastructure Corp

* Board has asked Paul Malan, chairman of Capstone's board, to become executive chairman on an interim basis

* Michael Bernstein, president & chief executive officer and a director of Capstone, will be leaving Capstone effective 24 June

* Michael Smerdon, Capstone's executive vice president & chief financial officer, has been appointed to board of capstone

* Capstone infrastructure announces management change