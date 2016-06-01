FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
BRIEF-Capstone Infrastructure says CEO Bernstein to step down
#Market News
June 1, 2016 / 9:20 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Capstone Infrastructure says CEO Bernstein to step down

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 2 (Reuters) - Capstone Infrastructure Corp

* Board has asked Paul Malan, chairman of Capstone's board, to become executive chairman on an interim basis

* Michael Bernstein, president & chief executive officer and a director of Capstone, will be leaving Capstone effective 24 June

* Michael Smerdon, Capstone's executive vice president & chief financial officer, has been appointed to board of capstone

* Capstone infrastructure announces management change Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

