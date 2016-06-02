FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-Bravada Gold says mine permit submitted for Shoshone Pediment Barite-Royalty Property
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Future of Money
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Crude falls as flooding from Harvey roils U.S. oil industry
Energy & Environment
Crude falls as flooding from Harvey roils U.S. oil industry
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
TECHNOLOGY
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 2, 2016 / 12:05 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Bravada Gold says mine permit submitted for Shoshone Pediment Barite-Royalty Property

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 1 (Reuters) - Mine Permit Submitted For Bravada's Shoshone Pediment Barite

* Mine permit submitted for Bravada's Shoshone Pediment Barite-Royalty Property in Nevada; provides corporate update

* Received notice baker hughes oilfield operations, inc. Has submitted a plan of operations permit to bureau of land management for scruffy/oz barite mine

* Plan of operations permit to bureau of land management for scruffy/oz barite mine, which will extract barite ore from bravada's shoshone pediment property

* Baker Hughes acquired 100% of any Barite ore located on property

* Entered into debt-settlement agreements with certain creditors in order to settle up to $895,000 of debt by issuance of up to 5.3 million common shares

* Debt-Settlement agreements with certain creditors at a price of $0.17 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.