a year ago
BRIEF-Reinsurance Group of America priced senior notes due 2026
June 1, 2016 / 11:56 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Reinsurance Group of America priced senior notes due 2026

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 1 (Reuters) - Reinsurance Group Of America Inc:

* Reinsurance Group Of America announces pricing of senior notes and subordinated debentures

* Has priced an aggregate principal amount of $400 million of 3.95 percent senior notes due 2026

* Says subordinated debentures have a 40 year final maturity, an issue price of $25 per debenture

* Says senior notes have a 10-Year, three-month final maturity, an issue price of 99.996 percent

* Priced amount of $400 million of 5.75 percent fixed-to-floating rate subordinated debentures due 2056

* Senior notes feature a fixed-rate coupon of 3.95 percent, payable semiannually Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [ ]

