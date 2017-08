June 1 (Reuters) - Moleculin Biotech Inc:

* Moleculin Biotech Inc completes initial public offering; MBRX shares set to commence trading on Nasdaq capital market June 2, 2016

* Closed an initial public offering of 1.5 million common shares for gross proceeds of $9.2 million

* IPO was priced at $6.00 per share