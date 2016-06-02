FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
BRIEF-Costco Wholesale May sales rose 3 percent to $9.23 bln
June 2, 2016 / 1:10 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Costco Wholesale May sales rose 3 percent to $9.23 bln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 1 (Reuters) - Costco Wholesale Corp :

* Costco wholesale corporation reports May sales results

* May sales rose 3 percent to $9.23 billion

* Reported net sales of $9.23 billion for month of May, an increase of three percent from $8.98 billion during similar period last year

* For thirty-nine weeks ended May 29, co reported net sales of $87.18 billion, increase of 2 percent from $85.31 billion during similar period last year

* Total Co's comparable sales for four-week and thirty-nine week periods ended may 29 were 0 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

