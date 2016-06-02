FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
in a year
BRIEF-Conn's posts Q1 loss per share $0.32
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Future of Money
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Crude falls as flooding from Harvey roils U.S. oil industry
Energy & Environment
Crude falls as flooding from Harvey roils U.S. oil industry
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
TECHNOLOGY
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 2, 2016 / 10:25 AM / in a year

BRIEF-Conn's posts Q1 loss per share $0.32

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

June 2 (Reuters) - Conn's Inc

* Conn's Inc reports first quarter fiscal 2017 financial results; enhances management team; executing strategies to turn around credit performance

* Q1 loss per share $0.32

* Sees Q2 retail gross margin between 37.0 pct and 37.5 pct of total net sales

* Qtrly adjusted loss per share $0.31

* Qtrly total revenues $319.0 million versus $298.6 million

* Sees Q2 total revenue growth in low to mid-single digits

* Excluding impact of April 2015 decision to exit video game products, digital cameras, certain tablets, same store sales for q1 decreased 1.3 pct

* Sees Q2 change in same store sales to range from down mid to low-single digits, considering sales impact of underwriting changes

* Sees FY retail gross margin between 36.75 pct and 37.50 pct of total net sales

* Q1 revenue view $392.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY total revenue growth in low to mid-single digits

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.06 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.