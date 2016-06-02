FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-Joy Global posts Q2 adj. earnings $0.09/shr from continuing operations
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Future of Money
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
U.S. crude set for steep fall
Energy & Environment
U.S. crude set for steep fall
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
TECHNOLOGY
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 2, 2016 / 10:30 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Joy Global posts Q2 adj. earnings $0.09/shr from continuing operations

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

June 2 (Reuters) - Joy Global Inc

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.09 from continuing operations

* Q2 sales $602 million versus I/B/E/S view $607.7 million

* Joy Global Inc qtrly equipment bookings $167 million, up 12 percent from a year ago

* Now expect FY sales excluding items to be at lower end of our previous guidance range of $2.4 billion to $2.6 billion

* Joy Global Inc sees FY adjusted earnings per share at lower end of $0.10 to $0.50

* Mining industry continues to face significant headwinds as commodity markets rebalance

* FY2016 earnings per share view $0.18, revenue view $2.47 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 of fiscal 2016 included a net negative impact of $0.25 per share for restructuring charges and a net discrete tax benefit

* Joy Global Inc qtrly bookings $681 million, down 9 percent from a year ago

* Joy Global Inc qtrly service bookings $514 million, down 14 percent from a year ago

* Backlog at end of Q2 was $976 million, up from $873 million at beginning of fiscal year

* Mixed economic signals, primarily from China, suggest that there could be a possible near-term improvement in economic output

* U.S. coal markets continue to be most challenged end-market for company

* Now targeting over $100 million of year-over-year cost reduction in fiscal 2016.

* Joy Global announces second quarter fiscal 2016 operating results

* Q2 loss per share $0.16 from continuing operations

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.00 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.