in a year
BRIEF-Towerstream sees Q2 adjusted ebitda from continuing ops between loss of $250,000 to profit of $250,000
June 2, 2016 / 10:40 AM / in a year

BRIEF-Towerstream sees Q2 adjusted ebitda from continuing ops between loss of $250,000 to profit of $250,000

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 2 (Reuters) - Towerstream Corp

* Towerstream corp says q2 adjusted ebitda from continuing operations is expected to range between a loss of $250,000 and a profit of $250,000

* Company has in inventory enough equipment to bring an additional 300 buildings "on-net" at significantly reduced cap-ex

* Company has in inventory enough equipment to bring an additional 300 buildings "on-net" at significantly reduced cap-ex

* Towerstream provides current view on second quarter 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

