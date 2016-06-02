BRIEF-Johnson & Johnson to acquire Vogue International for about $3.3 bln

June 2 (Reuters) - Johnson & Johnson

* Johnson & Johnson announces agreement to acquire Vogue International

* Johnson & Johnson says deal valued at about $3.3 billion in cash

* Acquisition strengthens co's position in hair care and other personal care products

* Transaction is not expected to impact 2016 sales or earnings guidance ranges that Johnson & Johnson announced on April 19, 2016

* Johnson & Johnson says transaction is expected to close during Q3 of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)