FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-Donaldson reports Q3 adj. earnings per share $0.43
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Future of Money
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Crude falls as flooding from Harvey roils U.S. oil industry
Energy & Environment
Crude falls as flooding from Harvey roils U.S. oil industry
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
TECHNOLOGY
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 2, 2016 / 11:25 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Donaldson reports Q3 adj. earnings per share $0.43

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

June 2 (Reuters) - Donaldson Company Inc

* Donaldson reports third quarter 2016 earnings

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.43

* Q3 sales $571.3 million versus I/B/E/S view $550.8 million

* Donaldson Company Inc sees FY sales of approximately $2.225 billion, or about 6 percent below last year

* Donaldson Company Inc sees FY GAAP EPS expected to be about 9 cents lower than adjusted eps

* Broad-Based reductions are expected to generate annual savings of $8 million

* Sees FY adjusted operating margin in a range between 12.9 percent and 13.3 percent

* Excluding a negative impact from currency translation of about $80 million, FY sales in local currencies expected to decline about 3 percent

* During quarter identified opportunities to reduce our costs through additional restructuring

* FY2016 earnings per share view $1.51, revenue view $2.21 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2016 adjusted earnings per share $1.53 to $1.59

* Q3 GAAP earnings per share $0.41

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.39 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.