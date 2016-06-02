BRIEF-Donaldson reports Q3 adj. earnings per share $0.43

June 2 (Reuters) - Donaldson Company Inc

* Donaldson reports third quarter 2016 earnings

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.43

* Q3 sales $571.3 million versus I/B/E/S view $550.8 million

* Donaldson Company Inc sees FY sales of approximately $2.225 billion, or about 6 percent below last year

* Donaldson Company Inc sees FY GAAP EPS expected to be about 9 cents lower than adjusted eps

* Broad-Based reductions are expected to generate annual savings of $8 million

* Sees FY adjusted operating margin in a range between 12.9 percent and 13.3 percent

* Excluding a negative impact from currency translation of about $80 million, FY sales in local currencies expected to decline about 3 percent

* During quarter identified opportunities to reduce our costs through additional restructuring

* FY2016 earnings per share view $1.51, revenue view $2.21 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2016 adjusted earnings per share $1.53 to $1.59

* Q3 GAAP earnings per share $0.41

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.39 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)