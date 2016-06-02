FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
BRIEF-Summit Therapeutics says Ridinilazole being prepared to enter Phase 3 trials
June 2, 2016 / 11:25 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Summit Therapeutics says Ridinilazole being prepared to enter Phase 3 trials

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 2 (Reuters) - Summit Therapeutics :

* Summit Therapeutics reports financial results for the first quarter ended 30 April 2016 and operational progress

* Loss for three months ended 30 April 2016 of £5.2 million compared to a loss of £3.4 million for three months ended 30 April 2015

* Summit Therapeutics Plc says cash and cash equivalents at 30 April 2016 of £10.0 million compared to £16.3 million at 31 January 2016

* Summit Therapeutics Plc says Ridinilazole being prepared to enter phase 3 clinical trials Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
