BRIEF-Achaogen reaches 50 pct enrollment in Phase 3 epic registration trial of plazomicin
June 2, 2016 / 12:00 PM / in a year

BRIEF-Achaogen reaches 50 pct enrollment in Phase 3 epic registration trial of plazomicin

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 2 (Reuters) - Achaogen Inc

* Achaogen reaches 50 percent patient enrollment in Phase 3 epic registration trial of plazomicin

* Look forward to completing enrollment in epic trial this year and expect to report top-line data in Q1 of 2017

* Expects to announce top-line results for care study, Phase 3 clinical trial in patients with serious bacterial infections due to CRE, in H1 2017

* Epic trial is expected to serve as a single pivotal trial and support a new drug application (NDA) submission in second half of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
