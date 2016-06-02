FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Soufun Holdings Q1 loss per share $0.23
#Market News
June 2, 2016 / 12:30 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Soufun Holdings Q1 loss per share $0.23

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 2 (Reuters) - Soufun Holdings Ltd

* Fang announces first quarter 2016 results

* Q1 loss per share $0.23

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $-0.17, revenue view $1.17 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Soufun Holdings Ltd says adjusts its total revenue guidance for 2016 from $1,060.2 million to around $1,148.6 million

* Q1 revenue $204.6 million versus I/B/E/S view $191.1 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.12 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

