a year ago
BRIEF-Qlik to be bought by Thoma Bravo for $30.50/share
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Future of Money
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Crude falls as flooding from Harvey roils U.S. oil industry
Energy & Environment
Crude falls as flooding from Harvey roils U.S. oil industry
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
TECHNOLOGY
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
June 2, 2016 / 12:50 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Qlik to be bought by Thoma Bravo for $30.50/share

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 2 (Reuters) - Qlik Technologies Inc :

* Qlik announces agreement to be acquired by Thoma Bravo for $30.50 per share

* Qlik will retain existing executive team

* Morgan Stanley & Co LLC is serving as exclusive financial advisor to Qlik

* All-Cash transaction valued at approximately $3.0 billion

* Qlik Technologies Inc says agreement was unanimously approved by Qlik's board of directors

* Qlik will maintain its corporate headquarters in Radnor, Pennsylvania Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

