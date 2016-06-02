BRIEF-Qlik to be bought by Thoma Bravo for $30.50/share

June 2 (Reuters) - Qlik Technologies Inc :
* Qlik announces agreement to be acquired by Thoma Bravo for $30.50 per share
* Qlik will retain existing executive team
* Morgan Stanley & Co LLC is serving as exclusive financial advisor to Qlik
* All-Cash transaction valued at approximately $3.0 billion
* Qlik Technologies Inc says agreement was unanimously approved by Qlik's board of directors
* Qlik will maintain its corporate headquarters in Radnor, Pennsylvania