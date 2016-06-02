FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-Hovnanian Enterprises reports Q2 loss of $0.06 per share
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Future of Money
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Crude falls as flooding from Harvey roils U.S. oil industry
Energy & Environment
Crude falls as flooding from Harvey roils U.S. oil industry
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
TECHNOLOGY
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 2, 2016 / 1:30 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Hovnanian Enterprises reports Q2 loss of $0.06 per share

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 2 (Reuters) - Hovnanian Enterprises Inc

* Q2 loss per share $0.06

* Total revenues were $654.7 million in Q2 of fiscal 2016, an increase of 39.6%

* As of April 30, number of homes in contract backlog, including unconsolidated joint ventures, increased 11.7% to 3,453 homes

* Hovnanian Enterprises Inc says consolidated deliveries were 1,598 homes in Q2 of fiscal 2016, a 30.7% increase

* Sees FY 2016 revenue $2.7 billion to $2.9 billion

* Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be between $200 million and $225 million in FY 2016

* Fy2016 revenue view $2.78 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Hovnanian Enterprises reports fiscal 2016 second quarter results

* Q2 revenue rose 39.6 percent to $654.7 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.