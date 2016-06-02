FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Ocean power technologies announces pricing of public offering of common stock and warrants
June 2, 2016 / 4:45 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Ocean power technologies announces pricing of public offering of common stock and warrants

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 2 (Reuters) - Ocean Power Technologies

* Ocean power technologies announces pricing of registered direct public offering of common stock and warrants

* Pricing registered direct offering of 417,000 shares of common stock and warrants to purchase aggregate of 145,950 shares

* Each share of common stock is being sold together with a warrant to purchase 0.35 shares of common stock at combined price of $4.60/share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [OPTT.O ] (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

