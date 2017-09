June 3 (Reuters) - SAP SE :

* Appointed Barry Padgett as SAP’s new president of SAP Business One, SAP Anywhere, and SAP Business ByDesign teams, effective July 1, 2016

* SAP appoints new president to lead team offering solutions for SMBS