BRIEF-Broadcom reports Q2 loss per share $3.02

June 2 (Reuters) - Broadcom Ltd :

* Broadcom Limited announces second quarter fiscal year 2016 financial results and interim dividend

* Quarterly GAAP diluted loss per share of $3.02

* Q2 revenue rose 117 percent to $3.562 billion

* Qtrly net revenue was $3,541 million, an increase of 100 percent from $1,771 million in previous quarter

* Quarterly interim dividend of 50 cents per share

* Says capital expenditures for third fiscal quarter are expected to be approximately $230 million

* Sees Q3 net revenue $3.7 billion , $75 million up or down

* Q2 NON-GAAP earnings per share $2.53 from continuing operations

* Q2 earnings per share view $2.38 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S