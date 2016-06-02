FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Broadcom reports Q2 loss per share $3.02
June 2, 2016 / 8:30 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Broadcom reports Q2 loss per share $3.02

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 2 (Reuters) - Broadcom Ltd :

* Broadcom Limited announces second quarter fiscal year 2016 financial results and interim dividend

* Q2 GAAP loss per share $3.02

* Quarterly GAAP diluted loss per share of $3.02

* Q2 revenue rose 117 percent to $3.562 billion

* Qtrly net revenue was $3,541 million, an increase of 100 percent from $1,771 million in previous quarter

* Quarterly interim dividend of 50 cents per share

* Says capital expenditures for third fiscal quarter are expected to be approximately $230 million

* Sees Q3 net revenue $3.7 billion , $75 million up or down

* Q2 NON-GAAP earnings per share $2.53 from continuing operations

* Q2 earnings per share view $2.38 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

