BRIEF-Orion Energy Systems reports Q4 loss per share $0.39

June 2 (Reuters) - Orion Energy Systems Inc :

* Orion Energy Systems announces fiscal 2016 fourth quarter and full year results

* Q4 loss per share $0.39

* Q4 revenue $18.6 million versus $19.4 million

* "we can generate a minimum of $80 million in sales in fiscal 2017"

* "we also expect gross margin expansion leading to just over 30 pct by end of fiscal Q4 2017"

* As of March 31, 2016, co had backlog of $5.6 million in lighting orders, compared to $7.5 million as of December 31, 2015