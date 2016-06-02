FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
June 2, 2016 / 8:35 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Orion Energy Systems reports Q4 loss per share $0.39

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 2 (Reuters) - Orion Energy Systems Inc :

* Orion Energy Systems announces fiscal 2016 fourth quarter and full year results

* Q4 loss per share $0.39

* Q4 revenue $18.6 million versus $19.4 million

* "we can generate a minimum of $80 million in sales in fiscal 2017"

* "we also expect gross margin expansion leading to just over 30 pct by end of fiscal Q4 2017"

* As of March 31, 2016, co had backlog of $5.6 million in lighting orders, compared to $7.5 million as of December 31, 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

