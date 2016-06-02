BRIEF-Gap Inc says comparable sales for May were down 6 pct

June 2 (Reuters) - Gap Inc -

* Gap Inc. reports May sales results

* Gap Inc.'s comparable sales for May 2016 were down 6 percent versus a 1 percent decrease last year

* Comparable sales for old navy global in may was negative 7 percent versus positive 6 percent last year

* While overall month was challenging, performance improved leading into memorial day holiday weekend

* Says May gap global comparable sales were negative 3 percent versus negative 6 percent last year

* Says May Banana Republic global comparable sales were negative 11 percent versus negative 5 percent last year

* May sales fell 5 percent to $1.18 billion