BRIEF-Gap Inc says comparable sales for May were down 6 pct

June 2 (Reuters) - Gap Inc -
* Gap Inc. reports May sales results
* Gap Inc.'s comparable sales for May 2016 were down 6 percent versus a 1 percent decrease last year
* Comparable sales for old navy global in may was negative 7 percent versus positive 6 percent last year
* While overall month was challenging, performance improved leading into memorial day holiday weekend
* Says May gap global comparable sales were negative 3 percent versus negative 6 percent last year
* Says May Banana Republic global comparable sales were negative 11 percent versus negative 5 percent last year
* May sales fell 5 percent to $1.18 billion