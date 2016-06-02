BRIEF-Cooper Companies Q2 earnings per share $1.52

June 2 (Reuters) - Cooper Companies Inc

* The Cooper Companies announces second quarter 2016 results

* Q2 gaap earnings per share $1.52

* Q2 earnings per share view $1.91 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Cooper companies inc says updated its fiscal year 2016 guidance

* Sees 2016 total revenue of $1,929 - $1,960 million

* Sees fy non-gaap earnings per share of $8.20 - $8.50

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $8.29, revenue view $1.90 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 non-gaap earnings per share $2.05

* Q2 revenue $483.8 million versus I/B/E/S view $464.3 million