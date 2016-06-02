FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
BRIEF-Yum Brands says announces pricing of notes offering
#Market News
June 2, 2016 / 8:50 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Yum Brands says announces pricing of notes offering

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 2 (Reuters) - Yum! Brands Inc -

* Notes will be sold to investors at par

* Aggregate principal amount of notes to be issued in offering was decreased from previously announced $2.3 billion to $2.1 billion

* Aggregate principal amount of company's new senior secured credit facilities will be increased from $2.3 billion to $2.5 billion

* Some units priced $1.05 billion of 5.00% senior notes due 2024 and $1.05 billion of 5.25% senior notes due 2026

* Yum! Brands, Inc. announces pricing of notes offering Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
