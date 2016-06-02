FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Safe Bulkers reports Q1 loss per share of $0.25
#Market News
June 2, 2016 / 8:36 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Safe Bulkers reports Q1 loss per share of $0.25

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 2 (Reuters) - Safe Bulkers Inc -

* Q1 revenue $24.7 million versus i/b/e/s view $25.6 million

* Q1 loss per share $0.25

* Board of directors of company has not declared a dividend for Q1 of 2016

* As of May 27, operational fleet comprised of 36 drybulk vessels with an average age of 6.3 years

* As of May 27, 2016, company had contracted to acquire 5 eco-design newbuild vessels

* Safe Bulkers, Inc. reports first quarter 2016 results

* Q1 adjusted loss per share $0.21

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.17 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

