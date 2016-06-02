FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Arsenal Energy says borrowing base has been redetermined at $6 mln
June 2, 2016 / 9:45 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Arsenal Energy says borrowing base has been redetermined at $6 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 2 (Reuters) - Arsenal Energy Inc :

* Arsenal Energy Inc announces amended loan agreement

* Says borrowing base has been redetermined at $6.0 million

* Amending agreement requires company to repay all outstanding bank borrowings by august 31, 2016

* Has entered into letters of intent to sell 450 boe/d of canadian production for total proceeds of $12.0 million

* In order to satisfy conditions associated with amending agreement, company has engaged a chief restructuring officer

* Under terms of amending agreement, company has until June 30, 2016 to cure shortfall

* Intends to use proceeds from sales to reduce and repay company's outstanding bank debt Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

