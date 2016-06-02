FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 2, 2016 / 10:05 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Team Health Holdings Inc completes repricing of term loan b

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 2 (Reuters) - Teamhealth Holdings Inc

* Pursuant to terms of amendment, company is required to pay a 1.00% prepayment penalty if new term loan b facility is repriced

* Amendment reduced interest rate applicable to term loan b facility by 75 basis points to libor plus 3.00% from libor plus 3.75%

* Repricing transaction is expected to reduce company's annual cash interest payments by approximately $9.8 million

* Team health holdings, inc. Completes repricing of term loan b Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

