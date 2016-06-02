BRIEF-HC2 raises proposal for Andersons' rail, grain and ethanol businesses to $1.15 bln

June 2 (Reuters) - Hc2 Holdings Inc

* Hc2 submits second letter to The Andersons, Inc. Regarding potential acquisition

* Raises alternative proposal to $1.15 billion for rail, grain and ethanol businesses

* Hc2 Holdings Inc says reiterating both its offer to acquire Andersons for $37 per share in cash or a total purchase price of $1.043 billion

* "we strongly urge company's management and board of directors to engage with us and undertake an exploration of strategic alternatives"