a year ago
BRIEF-Zebra technologies repricing $2 billion term loan
June 2, 2016 / 10:05 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Zebra technologies repricing $2 billion term loan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 2 (Reuters) - Zebra Technologies Corp

* Says under amended term loan, interest rate has been reduced by 75 basis points to libor + 3.25%

* Says company expects interest expense in q2 of 2016 to be negatively impacted by less than $2 million

* Full year 2016 interest expense to be favorably impacted by approximately $5 million reflecting benefit of a lower interest rate

* Zebra technologies announces repricing of $2 billion term loan Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
