a year ago
BRIEF-Twin Butte says extension of credit facilities
#Market News
June 2, 2016 / 10:10 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Twin Butte says extension of credit facilities

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 2 (Reuters) - Twin Butte Energy Ltd -

* Bank syndicate agreed to extend maturity date of Twin Butte's $85 million non-revolving credit facility from June 2, 2016 to June 7, 2016

* Bank syndicate agreed to extend expiry of revolving period of co's $140 million revolving credit facility from June 2 , 2016 to June 7, 2016

* Extension of credit facilities to enable company to continue with its strategic alternatives process

* Twin butte announces extension of credit facilities Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

