BRIEF-Twin Butte says extension of credit facilities

June 2 (Reuters) - Twin Butte Energy Ltd -

* Bank syndicate agreed to extend maturity date of Twin Butte's $85 million non-revolving credit facility from June 2, 2016 to June 7, 2016

* Bank syndicate agreed to extend expiry of revolving period of co's $140 million revolving credit facility from June 2 , 2016 to June 7, 2016

* Extension of credit facilities to enable company to continue with its strategic alternatives process

* Twin butte announces extension of credit facilities