June 2 (Reuters) - Rye Patch Gold Corp

* Rye Patch announces C$40 million private placement of subscription receipts to fund Florida canyon gold mine acquisition

* Announces private placement of 182 million subscription receipts at price of C$0.22 per subscription Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +91 80 6749-1130; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)