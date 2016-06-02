BRIEF-Parkit Enterprise announces suspension with pay of CEO, CIO & CFO

June 2 (Reuters) - Parkit Enterprise Inc
* Parkit Enterprises Inc. suspends Richard Baxter, Patrick Bonney And Simon Buckett as officers and announces engagement of advisors
* Says suspends with pay Richard Baxter, president and chief executive officer
* Board has engaged Bryan Wallner, who is one of current independent directors of board, to serve as interim CEO
* Board took this step due to concern that dissident officers are conflicted,unable to properly exercise fiduciary duties
* Says suspends with pay Simon Buckett, chief financial officer
* Says suspends with pay Patrick Bonney, chief investment officer of parkit
* Board has engaged Nigel Kirkwood to serve as interim CFO during suspension period
