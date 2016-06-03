FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Interoil says Glass Lewis supports InterOil's director nominees
#Market News
June 3, 2016 / 8:00 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Interoil says Glass Lewis supports InterOil's director nominees

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 3 (Reuters) - Interoil :

* Leading proxy advisory firm glass lewis joins iss and egan jones in recommending interoil shareholders vote the white proxy

* Glass lewis recommended shareholders “reject mulacek’s dissident resolutions and director nominees”

* Glass lewis said do not believe dissident made “compelling case that change to composition of board is necessary”

* Glass lewis stated recently announced transaction with oil search is “generally attractive for interoil shareholders” Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
